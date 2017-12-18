See All Pediatricians in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Sharon Inkeles, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.

Dr. Inkeles works at Smithtown Pediatric Group PC in Smithtown, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Smithtown Pediatric Group PC
    260 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 979-7222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 18, 2017
    She’s kind thorough and diagnosed my sons pneumonia when he was 2. She treats correctly, based on evidence based medicine and I value that in today’s retail medicine environment!
    St James, NY — Dec 18, 2017
    About Dr. Sharon Inkeles, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1376625954
    Education & Certifications

    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inkeles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Inkeles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Inkeles works at Smithtown Pediatric Group PC in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Inkeles’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Inkeles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inkeles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inkeles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inkeles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

