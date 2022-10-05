Dr. Sharon Hrabovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hrabovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Hrabovsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Hrabovsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Hrabovsky works at
Locations
-
1
The Center for Skin Surgery PC1606 Carmody Ct Ste 302, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (724) 940-1005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hrabovsky?
Unfortunately for me I had to revisit Dr. Hrabovsky a second time in 11 years. Fortunately for me she was still in practice and available to care for me. She is Excellent in this field. I had skin cancer removed twice, on my face. The wound site scars are not visible. She is gentle, kind, and an excellent practitioner. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sharon Hrabovsky, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174522619
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hrabovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hrabovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hrabovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hrabovsky works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hrabovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hrabovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hrabovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hrabovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.