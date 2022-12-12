Dr. Sharon Hochweiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochweiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Hochweiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Hochweiss, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
Gary Horbarsharon Hochweiss MD PC47 E 77th St Ste 205, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 570-9119
Horbar Hochweiss MD PC6 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 570-9119
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hochweiss is very knowledgeable, competent and personable. Over the many years I been her patient, she has always been able to offer me both logical and practical ways of dealing with my medical conditions. Dr. Hochweiss is always responsive when I contact her. I feel very comfortable talking with her, and she gives me as much time as I need when I see her.
About Dr. Sharon Hochweiss, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hochweiss speaks Spanish.
