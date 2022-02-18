Dr. Herzfeld has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Herzfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Herzfeld, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 441 W End Ave Apt 1K, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 472-3500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A remarkable doctor who goes the extra mile for her patients.
About Dr. Sharon Herzfeld, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
