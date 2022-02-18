See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Sharon Herzfeld, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sharon Herzfeld, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Locations

  1. 1
    441 W End Ave Apt 1K, New York, NY 10024 (212) 472-3500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
A remarkable doctor who goes the extra mile for her patients.
Jacqueline Rivkin — Feb 18, 2022
About Dr. Sharon Herzfeld, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 27 years of experience
  • English
  • 1760687669
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Herzfeld has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Herzfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herzfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herzfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

