Dr. Sharon Hecker, MD
Dr. Sharon Hecker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clark Fork Valley Hospital, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and Saint Patrick Hospital.
Logan Health310 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 257-8992
St Peters Health Broadway Pharmacy2550 E Broadway St, Helena, MT 59601 Directions (406) 457-4250
- Clark Fork Valley Hospital
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
- Saint Patrick Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hecker is it warm, caring person who shows great interest and you as a person as well as a patient. During my visit she listened to my concerns, performed an examination and explain to me what was going on. Despite my shears it was a minor problem, one which would resolve itself in a short time, which it did. I can highly recommend her. She is a great physician.
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Hecker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hecker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hecker has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hecker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hecker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hecker.
