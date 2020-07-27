Dr. Sharon Hammond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Hammond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Hammond, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University - Health Sciences|Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Hammond works at
Locations
Specialized Vein Care4500 E 9th Ave Ste 615, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (720) 821-3798
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammond?
Dr Hammond and her staff are the best. Very professional but compassionate. They make sure you understand everything about the procedure.
About Dr. Sharon Hammond, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1437118601
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Uniformed Services University - Health Sciences|Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammond works at
Dr. Hammond has seen patients for Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.