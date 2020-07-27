Overview

Dr. Sharon Hammond, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University - Health Sciences|Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Hammond works at Specialized Vein Care in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.