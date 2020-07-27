See All Vascular Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Sharon Hammond, MD

Vascular Surgery
5 (52)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sharon Hammond, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University - Health Sciences|Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Hammond works at Specialized Vein Care in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Specialized Vein Care
    4500 E 9th Ave Ste 615, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3798

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Vein Stripping Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Closure Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 27, 2020
    Dr Hammond and her staff are the best. Very professional but compassionate. They make sure you understand everything about the procedure.
    — Jul 27, 2020
    About Dr. Sharon Hammond, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437118601
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University - Health Sciences|Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences
    Medical Education

