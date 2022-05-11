Dr. Sharon Hame, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Hame, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Hame, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UHS/Chicago Med Sch and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Hame works at
Locations
-
1
UCLA Orthopaedics100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 170, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (951) 303-5969
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hame is a great doctor and I am so glad I found her. She listen to all my concerns about my upcoming hip surgery and answered all my questions. It was wonderful that I was able to do some of my post op visits on Telehealth. Maria Dyer, her assistant is the best.
About Dr. Sharon Hame, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1063518397
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles
- Orthopaedic Surgery, New York University Medical Center
- UHS/Chicago Med Sch
- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hame has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hame accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hame. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hame.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.