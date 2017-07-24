Overview

Dr. Sharon Grundfest-Broniatows, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Grundfest-Broniatows works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.