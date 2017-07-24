Dr. Sharon Grundfest-Broniatows, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grundfest-Broniatows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Grundfest-Broniatows, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Grundfest-Broniatows, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Grundfest-Broniatows works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-6664Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grundfest-Broniatows?
I was told that there was nothing more that could be done for my disfiguring incisional hernia. Dr Grundrest did a hernia repair and saved my life. Her bedside manner was excellent and i would recommend her service to anyone. As a matter of fact she did my friends surgery with great results.
About Dr. Sharon Grundfest-Broniatows, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1649216029
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grundfest-Broniatows has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grundfest-Broniatows accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grundfest-Broniatows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grundfest-Broniatows works at
Dr. Grundfest-Broniatows has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grundfest-Broniatows on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grundfest-Broniatows. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grundfest-Broniatows.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grundfest-Broniatows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grundfest-Broniatows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.