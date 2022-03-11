See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Sharon Gregorcyk, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sharon Gregorcyk, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School at Dallas, UT and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Gregorcyk works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical City Dallas
    7777 Forest Ln Ste A321, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 661-3575
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 11, 2022
    She has treated my husband and continues to follow up from the surgery she performed. Dr. G is very detailed, explains everything so we can understand, treats my husband to ensure he is healthy and doing good. She is very thorough and listens closely. We could not ask for a better Surgeon and we say Thank you to Dr. Sharon Gregorcyk.
    John Harrington — Mar 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sharon Gregorcyk, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982647806
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oschner Clinic
    Medical Education
    • Southwestern Medical School at Dallas, UT
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Gregorcyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregorcyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gregorcyk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gregorcyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gregorcyk works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gregorcyk’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregorcyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregorcyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregorcyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregorcyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

