Dr. Sharon Gregorcyk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Gregorcyk, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School at Dallas, UT and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Gregorcyk works at
Locations
-
1
Medical City Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste A321, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 661-3575Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She has treated my husband and continues to follow up from the surgery she performed. Dr. G is very detailed, explains everything so we can understand, treats my husband to ensure he is healthy and doing good. She is very thorough and listens closely. We could not ask for a better Surgeon and we say Thank you to Dr. Sharon Gregorcyk.
About Dr. Sharon Gregorcyk, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1982647806
Education & Certifications
- Oschner Clinic
- Southwestern Medical School at Dallas, UT
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gregorcyk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
