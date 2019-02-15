Overview

Dr. Sharon Goldstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irwin, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.