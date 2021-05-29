See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Sharon Goldberg, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sharon Goldberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Goldberg works at Sharon Goldberg, MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sharon Goldberg, MD
    5333 Hollister Ave Ste 175, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 682-8166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 29, 2021
    I consider myself lucky with Dr. Goldberg as my OB-GYN. I’m myself in medical field and it didn’t take long for me to realize how great she is. I have already recommended two my friends to Dr. Goldberg.
    Bridget Yin — May 29, 2021
    About Dr. Sharon Goldberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366412314
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Ct/John Dempsey Hosp
    Internship
    • University of Connecticut
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg works at Sharon Goldberg, MD in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Goldberg’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

