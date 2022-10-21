Dr. Sharon Gnagi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gnagi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Gnagi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Gnagi, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 837-1739
Phoenix Children's Medical Group3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 108, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 608-2336
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gnagi, is the best. My son finally received the relief he needed. Phoenix childrens nursing staff amazing. It only took one appt for her to confirm and schedule adenoid surgery. After 2yrs and ear She finished surgery ahead of schedule and my son is active and happy, within 24hrs. She took the time to sit with us and explain aftercare discharge process.
About Dr. Sharon Gnagi, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gnagi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gnagi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.