Overview

Dr. Sharon Gnagi, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Gnagi works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.