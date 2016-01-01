See All Allergists & Immunologists in Cypress, TX
Dr. Sharon Gendi, MD

Allergy & Immunology
2 (4)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Sharon Gendi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ/NJ Med Sch

Dr. Gendi works at Cypress Heart and Vascular Center in Cypress, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Cypress Heart and Vascular Center Pllc
    21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 505, Cypress, TX 77429 (281) 890-0263
    Clinica San Luis
    11850 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77065 (281) 894-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Sharon Gendi, MD

    Specialties
    Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    1326233644
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    UMDNJ/NJ Med Sch
    Residency
    University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School
    New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
    Board Certifications
    Allergy & Immunology
    Dr. Sharon Gendi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Gendi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gendi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gendi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gendi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gendi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

