Dr. Sharon Garnand, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Garnand, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edgewood, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
Locations
Edgewood Pediatric Clinic LLC2 Eunice Ct Bldg B, Edgewood, NM 87015 Directions (505) 281-4620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very attentive to your child's needs.
About Dr. Sharon Garnand, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538254719
Education & Certifications
- Driscoll Children's Hospital
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garnand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garnand accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garnand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garnand speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Garnand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garnand.
