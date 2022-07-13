Dr. Sharon Gardepe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardepe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Gardepe, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Gardepe, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Gardepe works at
Locations
Sharon Foster Gardepe M.d. PC201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 510, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-0992
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gardepe helped me when my hands were drying out and getting worse. Not only did she prescribe an ointment for my hands, but she also did a test that determined when my skin is allergic too.
About Dr. Sharon Gardepe, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1225015514
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardepe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardepe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardepe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardepe works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardepe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardepe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardepe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardepe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.