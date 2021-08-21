Overview

Dr. Sharon Fleischer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital.



Dr. Fleischer works at Brookside Family Practice/Peds in Exton, PA with other offices in Collegeville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.