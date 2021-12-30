Overview

Dr. Sharon Fernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Fernandez works at WellMed at SW Military in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.