Dr. Sharon Fernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Fernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
WellMed at SW Military517 SW Military Dr Ste A, San Antonio, TX 78221 Directions (210) 921-0322
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly staff.
About Dr. Sharon Fernandez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1497732275
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.