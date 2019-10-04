Dr. Farber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Farber, MD
Dr. Sharon Farber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Kadrie Partners721 Glenwood Dr Ste 467, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-3423
Dr. Ronald Oxenhandler2525 Desales Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-3423Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm513 Dodds Ave Ste 103, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-3423
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sharon Farber is an exceptional neurologist with much knowledge and sound wisdom. But more than that an exceptional human being. All would and could benefit with her concern and “basketful of smarts”.
About Dr. Sharon Farber, MD
- 38 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
