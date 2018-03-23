See All Dermatologists in Hinsdale, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Sharon Fang, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sharon Fang, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Fang works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Suburban Allergy and Asthma
    908 N Elm St Ste 202, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 286-5050
  2. 2
    Dermatology Institute of Hinsdale
    40 S Clay St Ste LL30, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 286-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Hair Loss

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Electrodesiccation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Mar 23, 2018
    I find right doctor, Thank you Dr. Fang!
    Nacy K in Willowbrook IL — Mar 23, 2018
    About Dr. Sharon Fang, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1821063223
    Education & Certifications

    • Penn State Mc
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Fang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fang works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Hinsdale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Fang’s profile.

    Dr. Fang has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

