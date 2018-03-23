Dr. Sharon Fang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Fang, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Fang, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Fang works at
Locations
West Suburban Allergy and Asthma908 N Elm St Ste 202, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 286-5050
Dermatology Institute of Hinsdale40 S Clay St Ste LL30, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 286-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I find right doctor, Thank you Dr. Fang!
About Dr. Sharon Fang, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1821063223
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Mc
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fang works at
Dr. Fang has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fang speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang.
