Overview

Dr. Sharon Fang, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Fang works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.