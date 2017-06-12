Dr. Sharon Dyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Dyer, MD
Dr. Sharon Dyer, MD is an Optometrist in San Diego, CA.
West Coast Eye Care6945 EL CAJON BLVD, San Diego, CA 92115 Directions (619) 697-4600
West Coast Eye Care & Acuity Eye Group - Clairemont4344 Convoy St Ste C2, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 565-8822Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
West Coast Eye Care Associates450 Fletcher Pkwy Ste 112, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (619) 440-5400
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
My Saturday appointment arranged by Anna in the Escondido office was great. Upon arrival I was greeted with a smile and after signing in I waited about ten minutes. Dr. Sharon Dryer came into the waiting room, called my name and introduced herself as we went into the exam room. Dr. Dryer is very professional and made me fell at ease. After my exam Dr. Dryer took the time to explained the results and spent time discussing my future eye healthcare. Friends and family will be informed. Thank you.
- Optometry
- English, Chinese
- 1063866887
Dr. Dyer speaks Chinese.
