Dr. Sharon Dyer, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Sharon Dyer, MD

Optometry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sharon Dyer, MD is an Optometrist in San Diego, CA. 

Dr. Dyer works at West Coast Eye Care in San Diego, CA with other offices in El Cajon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Coast Eye Care
    6945 EL CAJON BLVD, San Diego, CA 92115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 697-4600
  2. 2
    West Coast Eye Care & Acuity Eye Group - Clairemont
    4344 Convoy St Ste C2, San Diego, CA 92111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 565-8822
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    West Coast Eye Care Associates
    450 Fletcher Pkwy Ste 112, El Cajon, CA 92020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 440-5400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vision Screening
Eye Test
Vision Screening
Eye Test

Treatment frequency



Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sharon Dyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063866887
    NPI Number
