Dr. Sharon Dicristofaro, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Dicristofaro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatrics at Waterford Lakes11317 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 600, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can't believe people are rating Dr.D & this practice anything less than a 5! Dr.D is absolutely amazing! She has taken care of my girls for the last 4 years since we relocated and I can only say positive things!! She takes her time, does a FULL eval each time, has no problem referring out if need-be, and will write meds for the kids w/o us parents having to BEG lol Excellent practice, highly recommend!
About Dr. Sharon Dicristofaro, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1316941289
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dicristofaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dicristofaro using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dicristofaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicristofaro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicristofaro.
