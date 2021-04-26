Dr. Sharon Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Diamond, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Diamond, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Diamond works at
Locations
-
1
Berman & Diamond61 E 86th St Apt 1, New York, NY 10028 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diamond?
Dr Diamond has been my gynecologist for over 15 years. She is thorough, kind and follows up quickly on any concerns. I am grateful to have such a caring and professional doctor.
About Dr. Sharon Diamond, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1447361142
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamond works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.