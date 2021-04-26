See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Sharon Diamond, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Sharon Diamond, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital

Dr. Diamond works at Sharon B. Diamond, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Berman & Diamond
    61 E 86th St Apt 1, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon

Based on 13 ratings
Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1447361142
Residency
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
Internship
  • Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Dr. Sharon Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Diamond works at Sharon B. Diamond, MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Diamond’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

