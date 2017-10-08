Dr. Sharon Dechiara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dechiara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Dechiara, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Dechiara, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Locations
Spa Chiara Wellness Center333 N Bedford Rd Ste 230, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 752-6850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dechiara and her staff were amazing during my office surgery on upper eyelids. Dr. and her staff are so caring and made me feel comfortable and calm during my procedure! I highly recommend Dr. Dechiara! She's the best!!
About Dr. Sharon Dechiara, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1790889301
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dechiara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dechiara accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dechiara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dechiara works at
Dr. Dechiara speaks Chinese and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Dechiara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dechiara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dechiara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dechiara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.