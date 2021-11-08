Overview

Dr. Sharon Curtis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Curtis works at Saint Margaret Healthcare HPL in Dyer, IN with other offices in Crown Point, IN and Jacksonville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.