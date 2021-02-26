Dr. Sharon Cuffy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Cuffy, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sharon Cuffy, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tamarac, FL.
Dr. Cuffy works at
Locations
-
1
Barry University Foot and Ankle Institute7301 N University Dr Ste 305, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 546-9948Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First visit with Dr. Cuffy. I appreciated her approach with me. She gave me options, asked questions and insured that I understood what she was talking about. I liked her suggestions and her candid conversation about my foot and what could be done.
About Dr. Sharon Cuffy, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuffy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuffy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuffy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuffy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.