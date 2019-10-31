Overview

Dr. Sharon Cox, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Cox works at Champaign Dental Group in Columbia, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.