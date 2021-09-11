Dr. Sharon Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Cole, MD
Dr. Sharon Cole, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.
Pathology Laboratories Inc3949 N Main St Ste C, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 429-1300
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Bluffton Hospital
- Hardin Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wyandot Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Cole was so helpful towards me with my medical conditions. She was knowledgeable and showed a great deal of compassion towards her patients. She explained everything to me, showed so much investment into my time with her and was truly one of the best Dr.’s I have experienced in a while. Her staff was friendly towards me as well and went over everything with me.
About Dr. Sharon Cole, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1942293873
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
