Dr. Sharon Cline, MD
Dr. Sharon Cline, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Critical Care100 Spalding Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 718-2660
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cline has kept me alive for about 16 yrs in spite of myself! I don't think it's possible to find a Cardiologist with her expertise and most amazing bedside manners anywhere!
About Dr. Sharon Cline, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1588750327
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University Of Illinois
- Cardiology
Dr. Cline has seen patients for Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
