Dr. Sharon Callison, MD
Dr. Sharon Callison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Tennessee Valley OB/GYN1 Hospital Dr SW Ste 302, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-6512
Tennessee Valley OB/GYN910 Adams St SE Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-6512Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best of the best. She’s wonderful, informative, trustworthy, blunt, and tells you straight up what you need/don’t need/ her opinion on your care, which I love. She does what is best for her patients
About Dr. Sharon Callison, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1013901107
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
