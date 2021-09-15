Overview

Dr. Sharon Breit, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.



Dr. Breit works at Center for Women's Health - Wichita in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.