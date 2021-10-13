Dr. Bassi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Bassi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Bassi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wellesley, MA.
Dr. Bassi works at
Locations
1
Boston Sports Performance Center900 Worcester St Ste 206, Wellesley, MA 02482 Directions (781) 591-8191
2
SMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 779-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Bassi as I was in extreme leg and back pain. She did a procedure of injections and I was pain free in a day. I was scheduled for physical therapy. However, her exercises proved successful. I have been pain free for two years. I wouldn’t rate Dr. Bassi 5 stars. If possible, I would rate her 6 stars. Yesterday, I brought my sister to her and Dr. Bassi diagnosed her problem. This was after appointments with two other back specialists over a two month period. Dr. Bassi listens to her patients, properly diagnoses the problem, and cares about her patients.
About Dr. Sharon Bassi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1033388277
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassi works at
Dr. Bassi has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bassi speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.