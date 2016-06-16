Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Barrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Barrett, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Barrett works at
Locations
Chestnut Psychotheraphy Assoc7 Federal St Ste 35, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 356-0426
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barrett is incredible
About Dr. Sharon Barrett, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1720195944
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
