Overview

Dr. Sharon Banks, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hershey, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Milton S Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.



Dr. Banks works at ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates in Hershey, PA with other offices in Camp Hill, PA and Middletown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.