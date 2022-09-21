See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Sharon Bae, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sharon Bae, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Bae works at SHARON BAE M.D. in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Catherine Chang MD
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 710, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 717-6755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 21, 2022
She is very good….one of the best internal medicine doctors I have had and I have lived in many places. She is whip smart, kind and she listens. And she’s accurate with her diagnosis.
— Sep 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sharon Bae, MD
About Dr. Sharon Bae, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346211372
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UCLA Medical Center - Kennamer Fellowship
Residency
  • UCLA Medical Center
Internship
  • Ucla Mc
Medical Education
  • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sharon Bae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bae has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bae.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

