Dr. Sharon Bae, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Bae, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Catherine Chang MD1401 Avocado Ave Ste 710, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 717-6755
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is very good….one of the best internal medicine doctors I have had and I have lived in many places. She is whip smart, kind and she listens. And she’s accurate with her diagnosis.
About Dr. Sharon Bae, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center - Kennamer Fellowship
- UCLA Medical Center
- Ucla Mc
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
