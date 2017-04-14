Dr. Sharon Bachman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Bachman, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Bachman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Mass. Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
Inova Medical Group - General Surgery6565 Arlington Blvd Ste 500, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 531-2246
Inova Medical Group Prosperity- Fairfax Office3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 204, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 531-2246
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bachman was very thorough. She was knowledgeable and answered questions that we had. Her expertise is what makes her outstanding!
About Dr. Sharon Bachman, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1083660013
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- University of Connecticut
- University Of Mass. Medical School
- General Surgery
