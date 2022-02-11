Overview

Dr. Sharnette Miles, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hammond, LA. They completed their residency with Peninsula Hospital Center (2009-2011) and South Nassau Comminnities Hospital (2011-2012)



Dr. Miles works at Ochsner Medical Center Neurology in Hammond, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.