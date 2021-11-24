Dr. Sharmini Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharmini Long, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharmini Long, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Long works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Integrated Obgyn At Parker9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 431, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 649-3115
-
2
Colorado Endocrinology9695 S Yosemite St Ste 285, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 649-3115Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Long?
The best doctor I have ever had. Very friendly. Easy to talk to.
About Dr. Sharmini Long, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1679793699
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long has seen patients for Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.