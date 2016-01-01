Dr. Parvathaneni accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharmila Parvathaneni, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharmila Parvathaneni, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Parvathaneni works at
Locations
Arizona Kidney Care LLC2901 N Stockton Hill Rd Ste B, Kingman, AZ 86401 Directions (928) 718-0777
Bio-medical Applications of Arizona LLC1721 Airway Ave, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 681-2342
- 3 6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 505, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 834-9039
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sharmila Parvathaneni, MD
- Nephrology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1225334840
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parvathaneni has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parvathaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parvathaneni speaks Telugu.
