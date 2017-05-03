Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharmila Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharmila Jones, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
South Charleston Pediatrics830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 110, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 982-7031
South Charleston Pediatrics3751 Teays Valley Rd, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 982-7031
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! We have been thrilled with the care she has given our children.
About Dr. Sharmila Jones, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1316032360
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
