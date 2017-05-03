See All Pediatricians in Charleston, WV
Dr. Sharmila Jones, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sharmila Jones, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Jones works at South Charleston Pediatrics, PLLC in Charleston, WV with other offices in Hurricane, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Charleston Pediatrics
    830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 110, Charleston, WV 25302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 982-7031
    South Charleston Pediatrics
    3751 Teays Valley Rd, Hurricane, WV 25526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 982-7031

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    May 03, 2017
    Excellent doctor! We have been thrilled with the care she has given our children.
    — May 03, 2017
    About Dr. Sharmila Jones, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1316032360
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

