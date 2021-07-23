Dr. Sharman Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharman Sanders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharman Sanders, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Anniston, AL.
Dr. Sanders works at
Locations
Hematology and Oncology Associates of Alabama LLC901 Leighton Ave Ste 402, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 236-1303
Regional Psychiatric Services400 E 10th St, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 236-1303
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanders is absolutely phenomenal! She has a wonderful personality, impeccable bed side manner, and is extremely thorough a in caring for her patients. Her staff (esp. Heather) is efficient, communicates well, detail-oriented, and SUPER kind. I would definitely recommend family, friends, and strangers to her practice.
About Dr. Sharman Sanders, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1235332636
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Vertigo, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.