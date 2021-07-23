See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Anniston, AL
Dr. Sharman Sanders, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sharman Sanders, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Anniston, AL. 

Dr. Sanders works at RMC Neurology in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
  • Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 23, 2021
    Dr. Sanders is absolutely phenomenal! She has a wonderful personality, impeccable bed side manner, and is extremely thorough a in caring for her patients. Her staff (esp. Heather) is efficient, communicates well, detail-oriented, and SUPER kind. I would definitely recommend family, friends, and strangers to her practice.
    Veronica — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. Sharman Sanders, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English
    • 1235332636
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharman Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Vertigo, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

