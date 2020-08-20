Dr. Sharline Aboutanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aboutanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharline Aboutanos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharline Aboutanos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Aboutanos works at
Locations
-
1
Richmond Plastic Surgeons14401 Sommerville Ct, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 453-9679
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aboutanos?
Dr. Anoutanos a phenomenal doctor and all-around wonderful person. She came to the hospital on her day off to care for my young daughter after she experienced a violent dog attack on her face. She explained everything to us every step of the way and comforted us during a very scary time. She did an amazing job repairing my daughter's face and continues to be a trusted professional as we continue to see her throughout the healing process. We never feel rushed at her follow up apts, she takes her time to thoroughly explain everything and answer any questions and discuss the next steps. My daughter (who hates the doctor) looks forward to every visit with Dr. Aboutanos. We will always be grateful for what she has done for our daughter and will recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Sharline Aboutanos, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942419411
Education & Certifications
- Primary Children's Medical Center-Craniofacial &amp; Pediatric Plastic Surgery|Primary Children's Medical Center-Craniofacial &amp;amp; Pediatric Plastic Surgery|Primary Children's Medical Center-Craniofacial &amp;amp; Pediatric Plastic S
- VCU Health Systems/MCV Hospitals
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aboutanos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aboutanos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aboutanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aboutanos works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboutanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboutanos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aboutanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aboutanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.