Overview

Dr. Sharlene Llanes, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Tex Med Br



Dr. Llanes works at Florida Center For Allergy & Asthma Care (FCAAC) in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.