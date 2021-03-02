Dr. Bhargava has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharlaw Bhargava, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharlaw Bhargava, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Bhargava works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sharlaw Bhargava MD PA5850 Town and Country Blvd Ste 1202, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 668-1564
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhargava?
I have been a patient of Dr. Bhargava for about 2 years now. I am a middle aged man and was having a real hard time with depression and attention deficit stuff. All i can say is i am doing so much better. Enjoying life again. Dr. Bhargava has been a life saver.
About Dr. Sharlaw Bhargava, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1720151368
Education & Certifications
- ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhargava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhargava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhargava works at
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhargava. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhargava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhargava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhargava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.