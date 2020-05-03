Dr. Sharla Sundberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharla Sundberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharla Sundberg, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Sundberg works at
Locations
75th Street315 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 269-6895Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was really pleased when my primary Dr. refered me to Dr. Sundburg. She had taken great care of my wife in the past and you can tell that she really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Sharla Sundberg, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1447446430
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- The University Of Texas Medical Branch
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sundberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.