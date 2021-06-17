Overview

Dr. Sharla Clark, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blackfoot, ID. They graduated from Touro University Nevada School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Orthopedic Institute - Blackfoot in Blackfoot, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.