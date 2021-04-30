Dr. Sharique Ansari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharique Ansari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharique Ansari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Sint Eustatius School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Dr. Ansari works at
Locations
-
1
Kane Hall Barry Neurology-Bedford1305 Airport Fwy Ste 205, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 267-6290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Kane Hall Barry-Keller4525 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 117, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 267-6290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Admar
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas True Choice
- TPA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Viant
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ansari?
Love this doctor! He diagnosed me right away which was a relief. He explained everything throughly!
About Dr. Sharique Ansari, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1891944617
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University-Detroit Medical Center
- University Of Nebraska & Creighton University
- St. Francis Medical Center, Trenton, New Jersey
- University of Sint Eustatius School of Medicine
- University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ansari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ansari accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansari works at
Dr. Ansari has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Restless Leg Syndrome and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.