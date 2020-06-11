Dr. Shariq Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shariq Ibrahim, MD
Dr. Shariq Ibrahim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Fairmeadows Pharmacyhme800 MacArthur Blvd Ste 29, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-1600
Aron Orthopedics Inc.4320 Fir St Unit 201, East Chicago, IN 46312 Directions (219) 392-7246
St Catherine Hospital Inc4321 Fir St, East Chicago, IN 46312 Directions (219) 513-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Having been a patient for some ten years, I highly recommend Dr. Ibrahim. My back issues gave me considerable pain, but under his caring guidance, that is all behind me. He is a listener, his methods are conservative and when he recommended surgery, I was ready with his recommendation to an excellent surgeon. I continue to see him for regular follow ups and trust his advice for staying pain free.
- Pain Medicine
- English, Urdu
- 1245336486
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.