Dr. Shariq Afridi, MD
Overview
Dr. Shariq Afridi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Locations
Hamilton Gastroenterology Group1374 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 586-1319Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Afridi?
This is the second time I have seen Dr. Afridi for my Colonoscopy screening. He along with his staff do an absolute caring job. Everyone is very professional and kind. They constantly keep you aware of what is happening, and before leaving review the entire results and what your follow up should be. Dr. Afridi is very friendly and professional and really cares about his patients. I have recently moved over 1 hour from his office in Hamilton, but still return to his office for my follow-ups. I give him and his Staff *****--Five Stars
About Dr. Shariq Afridi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1467436170
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afridi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afridi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afridi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afridi has seen patients for Lactose Intolerance, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afridi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Afridi speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Afridi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afridi.
