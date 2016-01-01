Dr. Sharifeh Farasat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farasat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharifeh Farasat, MD
Dr. Sharifeh Farasat, MD is a dermatologist in Bridgeport, WV. She currently practices at Mountain State Medical Specialties and is affiliated with United Hospital Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Farasat is board certified in Dermatology.
Mountain State Medical Specialties Pllc120 Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 624-7200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1053553131
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
- United Hospital Center
