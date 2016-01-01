Overview

Dr. Sharifa Baker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Primary Care Specialists, L.L.C. in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.